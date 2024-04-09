Traveloka partners with Hong Kong

BANGKOK, 10 April 2024: Traveloka, a travel platform specialising in Southeast Asia, is partnering with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to showcase Hong Kong to Southeast Asian travellers.

Hong Kong’s tourism sector has steadily climbed since the reopening of international borders. Data released by HKTB showed that in 2023, international tourists arriving in Hong Kong surged to 34 million, marking a 60-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Over 3.7 million visitors came from Southeast Asian and East Asian countries.

Traveloka president Caesar Indra expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with HKTB, stating, “Hong Kong is among the popular destinations on our platform, with sales of flight tickets to the city almost quadrupling in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year.”

Hong Kong Tourism Board Regional Director, Southeast Asia Liew Chian Jia said: “Partnering with Traveloka is pivotal for us as it further unlocks the tourism potential to Hong Kong and helps us understand consumers better. We aspire for this collaboration to not only attract more travellers from Southeast Asia to explore the charms of Hong Kong but also to contribute positively to the aviation and hospitality industries in the region.”

Hong Kong’s must-visit attractions

Hong Kong is home to renowned attractions such as Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Ngong Ping 360, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong.

For outdoor sports enthusiasts, Hong Kong offers trekking experiences with stunning scenery, including Dragon’s Back and Lamma Islands. Foodies will find Hong Kong a gastronomic heaven, with the all-time favourite local cuisine such as dim sum, roasted goose, and BBQ meats never further than a block away.

Culture lovers can join in year-round festivities such as the Dragon Boat Festival in June and Mid-Autumn Festival in September. Fortune seekers and devotees can also visit renowned temples in Hong Kong to seek blessings, including the famous Wong Tai Sin Temple, Che Kung Temple, and Man Mo Temple, as part of their itinerary.

From now until 12 May 2024, travellers can enjoy Hello Hong Kong Campaign deals on the Traveloka app. Bargain offers span flights, hotels, and travel activities in one app to deliver tailored itineraries and seamless trip planning.