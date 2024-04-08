DUBAI, UAE, 9 April 2024: Emirates is expanding its schedules across the region with 19 additional flights during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

This year, more than 150,000 customers are expected to fly with the airline during Eid Al Fitr across the region, with additional flights planned from Jeddah, Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Emirates has added seven extra flights to Jeddah since 7 April for the peak travel period through 13 April. The additional flights give Emirates customers more flexibility to venture out to popular destinations like Dubai, London and the Maldives or visit family and friends in Colombo and Karachi.

In Kuwait, Emirates is layering on six extra flights until 20 April, catering to the significant travel demand during that time to popular leisure gateways like Dubai, Bangkok, and Osaka, as well as providing the opportunity for travellers to head home to Chennai, Hyderabad, Sialkot and Peshawar. Emirates’ flight schedule to Bahrain will also expand to 22 weekly flights starting 2 May to meet increased demand for travel to/from the Kingdom.

With families coming together to celebrate after the Holy Month, the airline will also be adding four additional flights to Amman and two additional flights to Beirut scheduled to accommodate more travellers.

Upholding Eid traditions and keeping in with its proud Middle Eastern heritage, the airline will serve a specially crafted Eid menu for customers on flights departing from Dubai. Favourites like chicken biryani, lamb kibbeh labanieh, machbous, and vanilla and rose mousse cake will be served onboard, among other savoury and sweet dishes.For flight information and bookings visit www.emirates.com.