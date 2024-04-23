Mind the gap when boarding the hotel

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2024: Singapore-based Tiny Pod Pte Ltd is launching Singapore’s first co-living train hotel with the support of JTC Corporation, the latest HVS Asia Pacific newsletter reported on Tuesday.

Situated in a car park next to Block 69 Ayer Rajah Crescent, One-North, the decommissioned SMRT train carriage will feature eight 7.5 sqm en-suite rooms, communal areas, food and beverage vending machines, and bicycle racks.

Tiny Pod’s co-living train hotel at LaunchPad @ one-north (Image credit: Tiny Pod)

Renovation works started last March, and the opening is scheduled for September 2024.

No hotel staff will be stationed on-site, but housekeeping teams will provide cleaning services for room turnovers. Tiny Pod’s co-living train hotel project is an extension to their pop-up shipping container hotel at LaunchPad @ one-north, which was opened in 2020. Since then, Tiny Pod’s shipping containers have expanded to urban and public spaces at Gardens by the Bay and Haw Par Villa.

SOURCE: HVS Asia Pacific

Additional information from JTC and Tiny Pod to introduce Singapore’s first co-living train hotel in LaunchPad @ one-north – Press Release