Mind the gap when boarding the hotel

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2024: Singapore-based Tiny Pod Pte Ltd is launching Singapore’s first co-living train hotel with the support of JTC Corporation, the latest HVS Asia Pacific newsletter reported on Tuesday.
Situated in a car park next to Block 69 Ayer Rajah Crescent, One-North, the decommissioned SMRT train carriage will feature eight 7.5 sqm en-suite rooms, communal areas, food and beverage vending machines, and bicycle racks.
Renovation works started last March, and the opening is scheduled for September 2024.
No hotel staff will be stationed on-site, but housekeeping teams will provide cleaning services for room turnovers. Tiny Pod’s co-living train hotel project is an extension to their pop-up shipping container hotel at LaunchPad @ one-north, which was opened in 2020. Since then, Tiny Pod’s shipping containers have expanded to urban and public spaces at Gardens by the Bay and Haw Par Villa.
SOURCE: HVS Asia Pacific https://www.hvs.com/?campaign=email&campaign-id=ARNewsletter-20200520-1087 )
Additional information from JTC and Tiny Pod to introduce Singapore’s first co-living train hotel in LaunchPad @ one-north – Press Release