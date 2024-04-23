KAL codeshare on new WestJet service

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2024: Korean Air and WestJet expanded their codeshare partnership on 22 April to provide more transpacific destinations to its customers.

Korean Air will begin selling flights on WestJet’s new route between Seoul Incheon and Calgary, which is due to launch on 17 May.

Flights on the newly launched Seoul Incheon – Calgary route will operate three times a week using Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air passengers will gain access to Calgary, Canada’s gateway to Banff National Park in the Rocky Mountains, renowned for Lake Louise and its mountain trails.

“We are excited to announce an expanded codeshare with our longstanding partner WestJet, offering our valued customers access to a wide range of transpacific destinations,” said Korean Air Senior Vice President and Head of International Affairs & Alliance Tae Joon Kim.

“The launch of WestJet’s Calgary – Seoul Incheon route will bolster connectivity between Korea and Canada, while our strengthened partnership will seamlessly connect customers to an expanded array of Asian and Canadian cities through our hubs in Incheon and Calgary, respectively.”

WestJet customers will gain access to flights operated by Korean Air to six new destinations — Bangkok, Danang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Singapore — via Korean Air’s hub at Incheon Airport.

Since June 2012, Korean Air and WestJet have continued to expand their codeshare partnership, covering Korean Air’s flights from Seoul Incheon to Vancouver and Toronto, WestJet’s domestic routes within Canada, and flights to/from the United States via Vancouver and Toronto. With the new codeshare expansion, the airlines’ codeshare network will increase to 36 routes.

About Korean Air

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.