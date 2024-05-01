AirAsia Cambodia starts domestic flights

PHNOM PENH, 2 May 2024: AirAsia announced Wednesday the inception of its seventh airline, AirAsia Cambodia (flight code KT), marking a significant step forward in the country’s aviation landscape and strengthening aviation links in ASEAN.

AirAsia Cambodia will start operations on Thursday, 2 May 2024, following its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) handover on Wednesday. It will first serve domestic destinations and then expand to fly various international routes during Q3 2024.

From left to right: Vissoth Nam, CEO of AirAsia Cambodia; His Excellency Dr Mao Havannall, the Minister in Charge of State Secretariat of Civil Aviation; and Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, at the commemoration ceremony of AirAsia Cambodia in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

With an initial fleet of two Airbus A320s, the airline will operate from Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH), connecting travellers to Siem Reap and Sihanoukville in Cambodia and beyond through Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok hubs.

The start of the new airline represents an important milestone for the AirAsia Group as it recently announced its “ONE Airline” strategy. AirAsia Cambodia is now well-positioned to become a formidable force in low-cost air travel across the country and beyond, leveraging the group’s core strength to drive customer and operational excellence for sustained growth and profitability.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said: “Today is a historic day for AirAsia as we open a new chapter in Cambodia … a country with huge economic potential given its strategic location within the ASEAN region. Cambodia’s economic growth trajectory and increasing integration into the global economy position it as a key player in the region’s development landscape.”

“As AirAsia Cambodia prepares for takeoff, we are excited to leverage these opportunities to a broader ecosystem across our Capital A lines of business. From our digital businesses, such as online booking app AirAsia MOVE to fintech BigPay, logistics Teleport, and Capital A Aviation Services Group, including our MRO service provider Asia Digital Engineering, we look forward to integrating a wide range of services that will strengthen our capabilities of offering unrivalled services to the ASEAN community.”

AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam said: “AirAsia Cambodia is a testament to Cambodian ingenuity and dedication, tailored to serve the needs of our people above and beyond mere transportation. With our roots firmly planted in the country’s soil, we are committed to uplifting communities, empowering entrepreneurs, and fostering economic growth with a multiplier effect.

“The enhanced air connectivity has also contributed to the steady growth of the ASEAN tourism industry at an annual average rate of almost 10% in the last decade. As AirAsia Cambodia joins the fray, we are poised to expand on this growth further, unlocking new experiences and opportunities for millions of Cambodians.”

As a group, AirAsia serves six routes into Cambodia from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, carrying 1.3 million passengers to the kingdom. AirAsia Cambodia will announce international destinations in the next quarter after carefully assessing demand and market dynamics.