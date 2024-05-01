BANGKOK, 2 May 2024: Dusit Hotels & Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, will present new hotel properties and an innovative sustainability initiative during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, 6 to 9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The much-anticipated 1 September reopening of its iconic flagship, Dusit Thani Bangkok, leads the ATM presentations, but the spotlight will also shine on the group’s first hotel in Saudi Arabia – Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah, Riyadh.

Dusit International Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz leads a team of corporate executives to present a comprehensive overview of Dusit Hotels and Resorts’ global portfolio and its commitment to uniquely delivering Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world during the ATM sessions. That legacy was pioneered 75 years ago this May by the company’s founder, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, with the opening of her first Bangkok hotel, which continues to define the Dusit experience today.

Beyond the company’s rich history, attendees can expect to learn more about a diverse range of participating properties, including established favourites such as Dusit Thani Dubai, Dusit Doha Hotel, Dusit Thani LakeView Cairo, and Dusit Thani Maldives, alongside a curated selection of luxury villas from Elite Havens.

The spotlight will also shine on last year’s international openings, including the boutique Dusit Suites Athens, Greece, Dusit’s first hotel in Europe; the lifestyle-oriented ASAI Kyoto Shijo and luxurious Dusit Thani Kyoto, Dusit’s first properties in Japan; and the breathtaking Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel and contemporary Dusit Princess Kathmandu, Dusit’s first entries into Nepal.

Last year’s openings in Dusit’s home base of Thailand will also be showcased, including ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, the second property in the capital under Dusit’s affordable lifestyle brand; the upscale dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok, the first dusitD2-branded hotel in the city; and Dusit Princess Phatthalung, a beautiful resort in southern Thailand, bringing Dusit’s domestic property count to 18.

Alongside these recent additions, Dusit will also reveal more about its expected 2024 openings, including up to 10 new Dusit Hotels and Resorts across existing Dusit destinations such as China, the Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan, as well as new markets India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Slated for a Q4 2024 opening, the 150-key Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah, Riyadh, is poised to become a key player in Riyadh’s hospitality scene, marking its arrival as the first internationally branded hotel in Al Majma-ah. Catering to business travellers, the hotel boasts a convenient location next to Majmaah University and a short drive from the burgeoning Sudair Industrial and Business City. King Khalid International Airport is also easily accessible, just a one-hour and 40-minute drive away.

Beyond its well-appointed rooms and suites, guests will find versatile meeting spaces accommodating up to 200, a range of dining options across two on-site food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym, and swimming pool access.

Other highlights being showcased include dusitD2 Feydhoo, an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort on a private Maldives island only five minutes by speedboat from Male airport (slated to open in Q4); Osaka Kansai Airport Hotel, the company’s third hotel in Japan (Q3); and the highly anticipated return of the flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok, which will reopen on 27 September 2024.

Dusit Thani Bangkok reimagined

Situated in the same prime location as the original property, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 to 2019, this highly anticipated, reimagined version of Dusit’s luxury flagship hotel sits at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and a 11,200 sqm Roof Park (all slated to open in 2025).

Designed to deliver a fresh take on its predecessor’s esteemed heritage and once again stand as a beacon of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality for discerning travellers from all around the world, the newly built 257-key hotel offers ample space for guests, including elegant suites exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm André Fu Studio, starting at an impressive 50 sqm. A singular corridor floorplan ensures every room faces the green expanse of Lumpini Park, with guests enjoying uninterrupted scenic views through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows complemented by elegantly designed window seating.

The new hotel version also boasts a unique urban wellness concept, elevated dining experiences created in collaboration with renowned chefs, a stylish multi-level rooftop bar created with award-winning mixologists, and expansive banqueting and meeting facilities spanning over 5,000 sq m. This includes one of the largest grand ballrooms in Bangkok, boasting an impressive eight-metre-high ceiling, a panoramic view of Lumpini Park, and a diverse selection of meeting spaces for intimate gatherings and large-scale events. The hotel’s new benchmarks in service, design, and overall guest experience will ripple across Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok went live on 1 May 2024 at www.dusit.com, allowing early-bird bookers to be the first to experience the reimagined flagship when it opens its doors this September.

Dusit’s Tree of Life initiative

Dusit’s team at ATM will also discuss Dusit’s innovative group-wide sustainability initiative, Tree of Life, first launched in 2023. The comprehensive programme aligns with the United Nations’ Global Sustainable Development Goals and incorporates a holistic approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It is designed to ensure that each Dusit property operates sustainably, with measurable key performance indicators to drive effective implementation.

“At Dusit Hotels and Resorts, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences while fostering a positive impact on the world around us,” said Cretallaz. “Through our innovative offerings, unwavering dedication to sustainability, and commitment to Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, we aim to redefine travel for discerning guests globally. We are excited to share our vision with the industry at ATM 2024 and look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand.”

Dusit’s portfolio now includes 299 properties operating across 18 countries, including 56 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 243 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. More than 60 properties are in the pipeline.

For further information, please visit Dusit Hotels and Resorts at ATM Dubai, stand HC1350, or www.dusit.com