Destination Explore taps TA Network

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2024: Malaysian tour operator Destination Explore announced on Wednesday a partnership with Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network) as it combines advanced digital solutions with regional destination management services.

This latest collaboration aims to revolutionise Destination Explore’s customer experience by offering a comprehensive range of travel products and services, including hotels, tours, packages, and ground transfers.

Destination Explore is a travel agency based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

TA Network offers cutting-edge digital solution services and enterprise software delivery expertise, complementing Destination Explore’s regional destination management services. Together, they offer a powerful combination of travel technology and operational knowledge.

The partnership provides Destination Explore access to TA Network’s affordable digital solutions, including digital payments, scalable channel distribution, online supplier connectivity, and operations automation.

Destination Explore can expand its wholesale business by integrating online travel channels with TA Network, tapping into new markets and revenue streams.

Destination Explore founder Ganneesh Ramaa highlights the benefits of boosting direct bookings with hotel affiliates and accessing accommodations using TA Network’s B2B direct booking capabilities.

Ramaa emphasises the ability to deliver value-added goods to partners and clients, fostering closer engagement with hotels.

TA Network Regional Director of Partnerships and Growth Thomas Wong underscores the platform’s interoperability and extensive reporting capabilities, facilitating the customisation and launch of Destination Explore’s online platform. He emphasises the seamless integration of travel products and services, enabling Destination Explore to meet customer demands efficiently and open new revenue streams without extensive engineering work.

About Destination Explore

Destination Explore is a travel agency specialising in destinations in Southeast Asia. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, it serves travel clients worldwide. www.destination-explaore.com

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels. High-end platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities and transfers, plus dynamic packages and digital payment solutions

www.tripaffiliates.com