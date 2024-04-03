KUCHING, 4 April 2024: Sarawak welcomed its first cruise ship this year, Silver Shadow, which anchored last week at Senari Porten as part of its 40-day cruise from Sydney, Australia, to Hong Kong, which ends on 4 April.

Owned by Silversea Cruises, Silver Shadow brought 296 passengers for a brief visit to Sarawak for sightseeing and shore excursions.

The passengers, mostly from the US, UK, Russia, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Switzerland, France, Italy, and Austria, were given a warm traditional garlanding welcome before going on their shore excursions to Bako National Park, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Sarawak Cultural Village, Borneo Cultures Museum, and Panoramic Kuching City Tour.

The ship sailed from Kuching to its next destination, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, before heading to Ho Chi Minh City Danang in Vietnam and ending the Southeast Asian section of the cruise in Hong Kong on 4 April 2024.

Silver Shadow is operated by Silversea Cruises, based in the US. It is presently sailing in the Asia Pacific. The 10-deck ship has 194 staterooms, three restaurants, seven lounges, and bars and can accommodate up to 466 passengers.

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board)