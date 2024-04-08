Norwegian summer flights to Spain

MUNICH Germany, 9 April 2024: The Scandinavian low-cost airline Norwegian is expanding its flights from Munich effective this week.

In addition to its three Scandinavian destinations of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen served from Munich it has resumed flights to Alicante and Malaga in Spain effective 1 April.

The airline suspended the flights during the Covid pandemic.

Under the airline code D8, Norwegian Air Sweden – one of several subsidiaries of the Norwegian Group – will offer a late-morning flight every Monday and Friday to the Spanish port city of Alicante, known for its beautiful beaches, nightlife, narrow streets and colourful houses.

Picasso’s birthplace, Malaga, is famed for its miles of beaches and warm climate—two reasons why it is very popular with German vacationers. Flights to the city in Andalusia depart Munich at 1040 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

In addition to these Spanish destinations, Norwegian serves Oslo five times a week, Copenhagen three times a week, and Stockholm twice a week from Munich.