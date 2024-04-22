British Airways launches Abu Dhabi flights

ABU DHABI UAE, 23 April 2024: British Airways returned to Abu Dhabi to reinstate year-round flights on Sunday between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport.

British Airways will operate a daily flight from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi all year round, using Boeing 787-9 during the summer season. The new route adds to BA’s global network and strengthens connections between the UAE and the UK.

Flight BA073 to Abu Dhabi departs London Heathrow at 2225, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 0830 +1.

Flight BA072 to London departs at Abu Dhabi at 1010, arriving at London Heathrow at 1520.

Abu Dhabi Airports Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Elena Sorlini said: “We warmly welcome British Airways as it starts operating to Zayed International Airport with a daily schedule that promises to enrich connectivity and invigorate business and tourism. Our new award-winning and cutting-edge terminal offers visitors an unparalleled introduction to the vibrant UAE capital, where they will be greeted with Emirati hospitality at its finest.”

British Airways Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming said: “The new daily flight connects Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow and beyond, providing our customers with another amazing destination within our expansive global network and further growing our connections with the UAE. With four cabins to choose from, including First, we are confident customers will enjoy our exceptional and original British Airways service brought to life by our incredible colleagues.”