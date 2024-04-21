KUCHING, 22 April 2024: The Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) in Vietnam and the Embassy of Malaysia in Hanoi participated in the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024, which was held from 11 to 14 April 2024.

The Sarawak promotion, held at the International Center for Exhibition (ICE) in Hanoi, was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts (MTCP) Sarawak, Malaysia Aviation Group, National Association of Private Educational Institutions of Malaysia (NAPEI), Resorts World Genting, Ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre, and Columbia Leisure.

During the four-day event, the colours of Malaysia were unveiled through performances of Sarawak Cultural Dance and Sape Performance, fun quiz activities to learn more about the country, and Teh Tarik Tea Pulling Art by a Malaysian chef.

“VITM 2024 presented a valuable opportunity to promote Malaysia’s rich cultural and ecological tourism offerings,” said Tourism Malaysia in Vietnam director Nor Hayati Zainuddin.

Tourism Malaysia also shared updates on the latest tourism products and destinations, such as Sarawak, the largest state on the island of Borneo, also known as the “Land of the Hornbills,” a bird species listed in the Red Book. Sarawak, a treasure trove of unique experiences, harnesses pristine beauty like the Mulu cave, home to over 40 ethnic groups with distinct customs and practices awaiting to be discovered by Vietnamese tourists.

For more information on Sarawak, visit www.sarawaktourism.com

(SOURCE: Tourism Malaysia)