AirAsia X flies to Xi’an from KL base

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 April 2024: AirAsia celebrated another milestone as the only airline connecting Kuala Lumpur to Xi’an with the inaugural flight D7 346 departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport last Friday.

The flight departed KLIA (Terminal 2) at 1905 on 4 April and landed at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport at 0030 (local time) on 5 April.

Xi’an is AAX’s fifth destination in China, following Beijing (Daxing), Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Chengdu (Tianfu), further reinforcing the airline’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Chinese market.

AirAsia X CEO, Benyamin Ismail said: “We are pleased to announce the resumption of services to this iconic city in China, making AAX the sole airline providing direct connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Xi’an. As Malaysia-China’s economic cooperation is growing significantly and strengthening with visa-free initiatives, this route will be popular for leisure and significantly enhance tourism and trade opportunities between both nations.

“We eagerly anticipate further expansion of our footprint in China and look forward to supporting the government’s vision of welcoming five to seven million tourists from the country this year and bolstering tourism efforts for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

In celebration of this milestone, AAX will offer special promotional fares from 15 to 21 April 2024, starting at MYR488, valid for travel until 31 March 2025. The promotional flights are available for booking via airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as airasia Superapp).