Tourism Malaysia strengthens tourism ties

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 21 May 2024: Tourism Malaysia recently concluded a pivotal sales mission to Oman and Qatar, a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen tourism ties and showcase the latest travel offerings to the West Asian market.

For this mission, Tourism Malaysia assembled a diverse delegation of 23 Malaysian tourism and hospitality providers. This group included 12 travel agencies, eight hotel groups, and a representative from the state government, each playing a vital role in promoting our country’s tourism.

The delegation showcased Malaysia’s latest tourism products and hosted business-to-business (B2B) sessions as well as networking dinners in Muscat and Doha, enabling productive partnerships and knowledge exchange between Malaysian and local travel trade partners.

West Asian travellers have consistently ranked in the top five international spending groups in Malaysia, boasting a high per capita expenditure and longer average stays. In 2023, Malaysia welcomed 18,078 and 2,464 tourists from Oman and Qatar, respectively.

“While these numbers reflect a positive trajectory, the mission aimed to re-capture pre-pandemic arrivals of 23,911 and 4,089 logged in 2019. This target was further supported by the availability of convenient direct flights to Kuala Lumpur offered by Qatar Airways, Oman Air and Salam Air,” Tourism Malaysia concluded.