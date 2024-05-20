SQ names new Executive Vice President

SINGAPORE 21 May 2024:The Singapore Airlines Group has promoted Leslie Thng to Executive Vice President, effective 1 July 2024.

Thng, 50, remains the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scoot, SIA’s low-cost carrier subsidiary. He will continue to report to SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong and the Board of Budget Aviation Holdings, Scoot’s holding company.

Photo credit: SQ. Leslie Thng.

He joined Singapore Airlines in 1999 and served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing before his current role. He was the CEO of Vistara, SIA’s Indian joint venture with Tata Sons, from October 2017 to December 2021. Before that, he was Scoot’s Chief Commercial Officer (May 2016 to October 2017) and Chief Executive of SIA’s former regional carrier SilkAir (August 2012 to May 2016).

Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said: “As an SIA Group veteran, Leslie has a wealth of experience from key positions in Singapore and other important markets of Singapore Airlines, as well as his leadership roles with Scoot and Vistara. His promotion bolsters our senior management team and allows him to make a deeper contribution to the future success of the SIA Group.”

Scoot experienced significant growth under Thng’s leadership, with its capacity, passenger traffic, and load factors exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2024. This success reinforced its position as a leader in the low-cost carrier segment, earning it the Value Airline of the Year award at the 2024 Air Transport World Airline Industry Achievement Awards and the 2023 World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline award from Skytrax.

He also steered Vistara through milestones, including launching international flights and integrating the Boeing 787-9 widebody aircraft into its fleet, helping to entrench the airline’s position as India’s preferred full-service carrier.