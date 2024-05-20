SQ goes for a direct London Gatwick flight

SINGAPORE, 21 May 2024: Singapore Airlines will launch services to London Gatwick on 21 June as part of its timetable for the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024).

Earlier, the airline introduced a direct service from Singapore to Brussels effective 1 April. The four weekly direct flights operate on the Singapore – Brussels route on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using an A350-900 with 259 seats.

Flight SQ304 departs Singapore at 2355 and arrives in Brussels at 0720 plus a day.

Flight SQ303 departs Brussels at 1210 and arrives in Singapore at 0655

The new direct service from Singapore to London Gatwick will operate five times weekly: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as of 21 June. The route will be served by an A350-900 with 259 seats. The starting roundtrip fare on the route is about USD1,349.

Flight SQ312 will depart Singapore at 2355 and arrive at London Gatwick (LGW) at 0655 plus a day.

Flight SQ309 will depart London Gatwick at 1015 and arrive in Singapore at 0620.

During the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024), the airline serves Barcelona, Beijing, Darwin, Hong Kong SAR, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Milan, Perth, Rome, Seattle, Shanghai, Taipei-Tokyo (Narita), and Yangon Myanmar.

Scoot began Embraer E190-E2 operations on 7 May 2024 with flights to Krabi. The aircraft will operate to destinations such as Hat Yai, Miri, and Kuantan, as well as two new points — Koh Samui (May 2024) and Sibu (June 2024).

Operating the aircraft on thinner routes to non-metro destinations in the Asia-Pacific allows the Group to unlock significant growth opportunities in the region.

As of 31 March 2024, the Group’s passenger network covered 118 destinations in 35 countries and territories. SIA served 73 destinations, while Scoot served 67. The cargo network comprised 123 destinations in 37 countries and territories. The Group’s operating fleet consisted of 200 aircraft with an average age of seven years and three months. SIA had 142 passenger aircraft and seven freighters, while Scoot had 51 passenger aircraft. In April 2024, the Group added one Airbus A350-900 and two Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. As of 1 May 2024, the Group had 89 aircraft on order.