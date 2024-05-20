India’s IndiGo seals A350 deal

BANGKOK, 21 May 2024: India-based IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, a crucial step in expanding the airline’s international network to long-haul destinations.

India, the world’s fastest-growing major aviation market, is on the verge of an international travel boom as the economy grows and household incomes rise. The A350 is well-positioned to serve the country’s aspirations for long-range travel.

“Today’s historic moment marks a new chapter for IndiGo and will further shape the airline’s future and Indian aviation at the same time. For IndiGo after successfully pioneering the Indian skies with an unprecedented journey, its fleet of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft will allow IndiGo to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players. At IndiGo, we take pride in being India’s preferred airline and in offering connectivity to our customers in and with India. This reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in and commitment to the growth of India and our strategic partnership with Airbus,” said IndiGo.CEO Pieter Elbers

” IndiGo’s first widebody order opens an exciting new chapter in our close partnership. We are proud that our fuel-efficient, next-generation A320 Family revolutionised domestic air travel in India and that now the A350 is poised to replicate the same success on long-haul routes,” said Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.