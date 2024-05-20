DUBAI UAE, 21 May 2024: Emirates will resume services to Nigeria from 1 October 2024, operating a daily service between Lagos and Dubai and offering customers more choice and connectivity from Nigeria’s largest city to and through Dubai.

The service will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER. EK783 will depart Dubai at 0945 and arrive in Lagos at 1520; the return flight, EK784, will leave Lagos at 1730 and arrive in Dubai at 0510 the next day. Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are excited to resume our services to Nigeria. The Lagos-Dubai service has traditionally been popular with customers in Nigeria. We hope to reconnect leisure and business travellers to Dubai and our network of over 140 destinations. We thank the Nigerian government for their partnership and support in re-establishing this route, and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard.”

With the resumption of operations to Nigeria, Emirates operates to 19 gateways in Africa with 157 flights per week from Dubai, with further reach to an additional 130 regional points in Africa through its codeshare and interline partnerships with South African Airways, Airlink, Royal Air Maroc, Tunis Air, among others.

As a major African economic hub, Nigeria and the UAE have built strong bilateral trade relations over the years, headlined by Lagos as the nation’s commercial centre. With the resumption of daily passenger flights, the airline’s cargo arm, Emirates SkyCargo, will further bolster the trade relationship by offering more than 300 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity in and out of Lagos every week.

Emirates SkyCargo will support Nigerian businesses by exporting their goods via its state-of-the-art hub in Dubai into key markets such as the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bahrain, among others, with key anticipated commodities such as Kola Nuts, food and beverages, and urgent courier material. Emirates SkyCargo will also import vital goods such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and general cargo from key markets such as the UAE, India and Hong Kong.

The Emirates Boeing 777-300ER serving Lagos will operate with eight first class suites, 42 business class seats, and 304 economy class seats. Offering the best experience in the sky, passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can tune in to over 6,500 channels of global entertainment, including 23 Nigerian movies, in addition to series and other content on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

