DUBAI, UAE, 8 March 2024: Dubai-based Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives & Events (AAMIE) has won the prestigious SITE Crystal Award for Excellence in Incentive Travel, Africa and the Middle East for the fourth time.

The specialist events division of Arabian Adventures, UAE’s leading destination management company, has been recognised for designing and delivering an exceptional, multi-city event in the UAE for top-performing employees of a France-based renewable energy company, in association with LDR, Groupe WMH PROJECT. Presented by The Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), the SITE Crystal Award is considered the highest honour in the incentive travel industry.

Arabian Adventures team wins Crystal Award for the fourth time.

The event marked the first Middle East-based edition of the French company’s long-standing employee reward programme, renowned for its adventurous destinations that ‘challenge expectations’. Previous events were held in Panama, Cambodia, and South Africa. For Arabian Adventures’ UAE-based adventure, 78 guests from 20 countries travelled to the Emirates.

In designing the event, Arabian Adventures focused on a sense of contrast between different worlds, times, and paces between the emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Highlights of the winning itinerary

Day 1: Dubai

After Dubai Airport’s fast track, a VIP chauffeur drive took guests deep into the city’s Old Town to stay at a hotel built to blend into the setting. Dubai Creek’s ancient souks, local people, and traditional Emirati food were the focus of day one. Guests then plunged back into the modern world for a sea-to-land view of the famous Dubai skyline, with an Arabian Gulf sunset overlooking the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Day 2: Abu Dhabi

A contrast between different worlds continued as guests travelled to the neighbouring emirate of Abu Dhabi. They explored masterpieces of European and Middle Eastern art in the city’s unique collaboration with the Paris Louvre, toured the magnificent Grand Mosque, and explored the winding channels and unspoilt nature of the Eastern Mangroves.

Days 3-6: Ras Al Khaimah

The third stage took guests to Ras Al Khaimah’s ancient trading centre, where few large groups had previously visited. From there, they trekked with a Bedouin tribe, learned desert survival skills, met pearl fishermen, and visited the ruins of an abandoned fort – transformed into a private dining venue at night. The finale of their journey saw guests travel to the highest point in the country – the summit of Jebel Jais.

Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events director Justine Thomas commented: “When designing the itinerary for our clients’ first Middle East-based reward programme, we placed a significant emphasis on nature, reflecting their teams pioneering work in renewable and green energy. We wanted to offer them the chance to experience the UAE’s unparalleled juxtaposition of history and modernity amidst some of the world’s most incredible natural landscapes, from the beach to the desert, cityscapes, and beyond. We are proud to return this award to the UAE for the fourth time.”

The 2024 edition of the SITE Crystal Awards was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from 26 to 29 February. Global travel, events, and destination management companies competed to win the coveted accolades.

The 2024 edition of the SITE Crystal Awards was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from 26 to 29 February. Global travel, events, and destination management companies competed to win the coveted accolades.