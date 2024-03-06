BERLIN, Germany, 7 March 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts returns to ITB Berlin this week to reveal its latest news, developments and expansion plans for the world’s travel trade.

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023, the company is now embarking on a sustainable strategy that will introduce its unique style of family-centric hospitality to multiple new markets as it strives to become one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.

Centara currently has a global portfolio of 95 hotels and resorts operating or in the pipeline, covering 12 countries and six diverse brands: Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and COSI. The company celebrated several new openings last year, including the 515-key Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, which marked the group’s debut in Japan, and the 224-key Centara Ayutthaya, which reaffirmed its leading position in Thailand.

Centara will accelerate its growth strategy with exciting new hotels and resorts. This expansion commences this month with the 100-key COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, Laos, which becomes the first location outside Thailand for COSI, the affordable lifestyle brand. Other new openings in 2024 will include the 145-key Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a bright and fun-filled retreat with an underwater theme that will build on the success of Centara’s Mirage-themed family resorts in Thailand, Vietnam and Dubai. Nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, it will form part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. This brand-new multi-island wonderland will also feature Centara Grand Lagoon Resort Maldives, a haven of sophisticated tranquillity scheduled to open in early 2025.

Following the success of Centara Reserve Samui, which became the inaugural resort under the luxury Centara Reserve brand in 2021, Centara plans to introduce this award-winning concept to even more dream destinations across Asia. Meanwhile, the newly reimagined Centara Life brand (formerly Centra by Centara) will start “Elevating the Essentials” in key cities and resorts in Thailand and beyond. Guests can already experience eight vibrant Centara Life properties, including Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon, which opened last year and will soon be able to check into Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui, the newest hotel in the collection – set to open this July. Finally, two of the group’s flagship properties, Centara Karon Resort Phuket and Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, will be fully renovated by the end of 2024.

Every aspect of Centara’s development will be undertaken responsibly and sustainably. The group is working towards several important environmental targets, including eliminating single-use plastic by 2025, achieving Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification for all its properties by 2025, reducing energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030, and achieving overall net zero emissions by 2050.

Centara’s chief operating officer Michael Henssler said: “We are delighted to return to ITB Berlin and meet our esteemed travel trade friends and colleagues. Centara has a proud heritage built upon 40 years of warm, genuine hospitality inspired by Thai family values. Moving ahead, we will build upon this legacy and launch in new global markets with an ambitious expansion strategy that will position us for an exciting new era.”

Centara is at ITB Berlin until the trade show closes on 7 March, located in Hall 26, Stand 223. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, Maldives, also have dedicated booths.