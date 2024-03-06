Scoot expands Southeast Asia flights

SINGAPORE, 7 March 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), confirms its fleet of new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft will serve six Southeast Asian destinations, including two new destinations; Samui and Sibu.

The other four destinations Hat Yai and Krabi in Thailand and Kuantan and Miri in Malaysia are already in the airline’s network.

Scoot’s E190-E2 services should begin this May after the first of nine aircraft arrives in April from Embraer’s manufacturing facility in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

With these aircraft, Scoot can offer direct connections to and from Singapore, strengthening the SIA Group’s reach and capabilities to non-metro cities across Southeast Asia. The airline’s wide network connectivity will enable Scoot to connect customers to and through the Singapore hub and beyond.

The first E2, due for delivery in April, will take over Scoot’s existing flights to Krabi and Hat Yai effective 7 May. At the same time, flights to both destinations will increase from daily to 10 weekly.

The second E2 will be deployed on Samui, Kuantan, Miri, and Sibu routes. Daily flights to Samui will commence on 13 May 2, and flights should increase to twice daily by early June. Adding the second E2 will also allow Scoot to increase flights to Miri and Kuantan from three to four weekly from 20 May and 3 June, respectively. Three weekly flights to Sibu will start on 5 June. Economy class fare starts from SGD172 to Samui and SGD72 to Sibu, including taxes.

By June, the airline will operate 103 weekly flights to Malaysia and 92 weekly flights to Thailand.

With the introduction of flights to Samui and Sibu, Scoot’s network will increase to 69 destinations, enhancing the airline’s regional connectivity while reinforcing Singapore’s position as a regional hub.

“We are delighted to unveil the first six destinations to be helmed by our new Embraer E190-E2s to cities in Malaysia and Thailand, including two exciting new additions to our network. This marks a new chapter of growth for Scoot and the SIA Group and a significant step in strengthening our presence and connectivity in the region,” said Scoot’s chief executive officer Leslie Thng.