KUCHING, Sarawak, 14 March 2024: The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak officially launched the Quick Facts Book 2023, the Calendar of Events (COE) 2024, the 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards (2019-2023), and the Official Website at an event hosted 11 March.

The launch ceremony was presided over by the Honorable Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak and the Minister for Youth, Sport, and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, at the Sheraton Hotel, Kuching, in conjunction with the State Tourism Steering Committee (STSC) Meeting 2024.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

The meeting and the launching ceremony were also attended by Deputy Minister for Creative Industry and Performing Arts, YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board, YB Dato Dennis Ngau, Residents and Heads of State and Federal Government Departments.

The Sarawak Tourism Quick Facts Book is produced as an annual compilation of all facts, figures, and information from various sources that show the performance of Sarawak Tourism throughout the year 2023.

Meanwhile, in the Calendar of Tourism Events 2024 (CoE2024), this year features 88 events across Sarawak, including our iconic events such as the Rainforest World Music Festival, the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race, the Kuching Marathon, and the Borneo Jazz Festival.

The Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards (SHTA) are a platform to recognise excellence and innovation in the tourism industry. The 9th SHTA, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak in partnership with the Sarawak Tourism Federation, will recognise outstanding achievements and contributions within the Sarawak tourism sector from 2019 to 2023.

The event will feature eight main award categories and 28 sub-categories, with new categories introduced, including Spa and Wellness, Education and Medical Tourism, SMM2H, Best Community-Based Tourism Initiative, and Special Award for Sustainability.

The 9th SHTA official website will provide comprehensive information and resources and be a valuable hub for industry professionals, potential nominees, and stakeholders to engage with the awards programme.

The dedicated website will showcase the background & history of SHTA as well as the past winners’s information. The latest award information, which includes the nomination process, criteria, and nomination form, can be accessed online at https://shta.com.my/

All individuals and organisations from all corners of the tourism industry are encouraged to nominate themselves or others for the present and new categories. The nomination period will begin on 25 March and end on 30 April 2024, and nomination forms can be submitted online or offline. The winner of the 9th SHTA received prize money, a trophy, media recognition, and an awards certificate.

For more information on Sarawak, visit www.sarawaktourism.com.