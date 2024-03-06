BERLIN Germany, 7 March 2024: Sarawak achieved a ground-breaking moment at the ITB Berlin 2024 this week by launching its transformative ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign.

In sync with ITB 2024’s theme, ‘Take Travel Technology to the Next Level. Together,’ Sarawak heralds a new era of digitalisation in tourism that will share its natural pride with the world — a rich tapestry woven with the threads of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals.

Gateway to Borneo launch at ITB Berlin this week.

The campaign signifies a brand refresh and strategically positions Sarawak as the premier gateway to Borneo, encompassing Kalimantan, Sabah, and Brunei.

Through this campaign, Sarawak aims to amplify its allure as a prime tourism destination, inviting global travellers to embark on a journey of discovery and inspiration.

Destination logo refreshed

Complementing the campaign’s overarching theme is a refreshed “Sarawak More to Discover” (SMTD) destination logo, an update which maintains the vigour and excitement of the region’s

marketing strategy. It will position Sarawak as a plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, along with authentic experiences that have yet to be discovered anywhere else in the world.

The STMD logo serves as a visual representation of Sarawak’s pristine rainforests, the allure of its coastal waters, and the colourful and diverse ethnicities of its people. The logo also showcases the majestic silhouette of the Rhinoceros hornbill, an iconic symbol synonymous with Sarawak’s cherished moniker, “Land of the Hornbills”.

According to Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts YB Dato Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah: “We are thrilled to unveil the evolution of Sarawak’s tourism narratives with our ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign. It is not just a geographic distinction but also embodies a contemporary and timeless aesthetic, resonating with the evolving tastes of our discerning audience. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to digitalisation and highlights Sarawak’s pivotal role as the entry point to the wonders of Borneo.”

Elevating promotions in Europe

Targeting 4 million visitors during 2024, the Minister invited the world to uncover the wonders that await in Sarawak, the “gateway to a new world of experience, discovery, and inspiration where the past resonates, and the future unfolds; and where there is so much more to discover.”

Building on the foundation laid in 2023, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) also signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tischler Reisen (TR) to continue elevating Sarawak’s prominence among European travellers.

With TR’s 40-year track record and an extensive network of 600 agencies throughout Germany, Sarawak aims to showcase its diverse tour packages both online and offline, enticing discerning travellers across Europe.

This partnership aligns with Sarawak’s strategic vision to position itself as a preferred destination in the European market. The remarkable 121% surge in European visitor arrivals in 2023 compared to 2022 highlights the growing appeal of Sarawak’s offerings.

With the resilient 81.5% recovery of the European market performance in 2023, compared to 2019, the state’s best year for European visitor arrivals, Sarawak is optimistic it will surpass the 2019 levels in terms of European visitor arrivals this year.

Rainforest World Music Festival

Sarawak also heightened its momentum to champion responsible tourism and sustainability, embodying a tourism philosophy prioritising economic, social, and environmental impacts.

Celebrating its 27th year, the upcoming Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), from 28 to 30 June, will adopt the theme ‘Evolution’ to underscore music’s dynamic nature across generations and cultures.

This year, RWMF embraces the transformative power of music, weaving together culture and environment. As millennials inherit the mantle, RWMF becomes a platform to amplify indigenous voices and shared wisdom in rainforest conservation.

For more information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com.