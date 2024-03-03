KOTA KINABALU, 4 March 2024: Sabah is committed to strengthening its foothold in the Singaporean tourism market, said Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai told a group of travel agents last week.

Addressing Singaporean travel agents during the Meet-The-Experts programme, Joniston said Sabah needed to leverage the existing Singapore-Kota Kinabalu direct route to its fullest potential.

AirAsia and Scoot serve the route with direct flights using A320s with 180 seats and A321 with 236 seats. AirAsia flies 11 flights weekly on the route, offering 1980 seats on the direct route, while Scoot flies a mix of A320 and A321 — three weekly flights offering 540 seats and four flights offering 944 seats (A321neo).

The average roundtrip fare for the year is estimated at USD120. In March, it will average USD141, dropping to USD90 in April. Fares will recover in May and June to an average of USD117. July and September will deliver the lowest fares in the mid-USD80s.

Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman, said acquainting Singaporean travel agents with the state’s diverse range of products and destinations continuously is among the steps being taken.

“Sabah needs to capitalise on Singapore’s status as a crucial aviation hub that caters to many international flights and travellers.

“This convenient and efficient connection has greatly enhanced accessibility, making Sabah more accessible to travellers from Singapore and beyond.”

He also acknowledged Singapore’s status as a bustling hub of commerce, culture, and tourism, attracting millions of visitors annually.

“Sabah, with its distinctive offerings, stands to benefit significantly by tapping into this vibrant market.

“The collaboration between Singaporean travel agents and Sabah’s tourism industry presents mutual opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“Likewise, Singaporean travellers seeking new and authentic experiences will find Sabah a treasure trove of adventure and discovery,” he added.

Joniston emphasised Sabah’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with Singapore, exemplified by establishing its trade and tourism office in Singapore two years ago. He also encouraged business investors in Singapore to explore opportunities in Sabah’s thriving tourism sector.

The Meet-The-Experts programme, organised by Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board and Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore, is a targeted business-to-business (B2B) session.

Tailored to introduce Sabah’s tourism products to 20 Singaporean travel agents, particularly those who have yet to promote Sabah as a destination, the session offers a valuable platform for productive discussions and networking. With the participation of 26 local representatives, including travel agents, tourism product owners, and hoteliers from Sabah, the programme facilitates meaningful interactions to foster partnerships and enhance the promotion of Sabah’s diverse offerings.

Present were Tourism Officer from Tourism Malaysia Headquarters, Ahmad Faizal; Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore Chief Executive Officer Wendy Clare Stephens; and Sabah Tourism Board Deputy Chief Executive Officer Tay Shu Lan.

In addition, Faizal said that Singaporean travel agents would have the unique opportunity to partake in a familiarisation trip, providing them with firsthand experiences.

“Specifically, we have planned groups to visit Semporna and Kundasang, recognising these as two sought-after places among Singaporean travellers,” he said.

He stressed that Tourism Malaysia creates more high-quality travel experiences to attract visitors to Sabah and Malaysia ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

(Source: www.sabahtourism.com).