Fixed fares for Hari Raya travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 March 2024: AirAsia has mounted over 22,000 seats at fixed fares for late-night flights in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration between Peninsular and East Malaysia.

From 5 to 17 April, travellers can fly back to their hometown between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu or Miri, as well as between Johor Bahru and Kuching, Sibu or Miri for a one-way fare of MYR298*. Between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan or Tawau, and Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu, the one-way fare is pegged at MYR 348*.

(From L-R): YB Datuk Haji Hasbi Bin Haji Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Transport Malaysia, YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia, Tony Fernandes, CEO, Capital A & Bo Lingam, Group CEO, AirAsia Aviation Group.

The promotional fares are available for booking from 4 March until 17 April 2024 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app, previously known as ‘airasia Superapp’.

In addition to 122 late-night flights at fixed fares to 11 routes between Peninsula and East Malaysia, AirAsia also operates 735 weekly flights with regular fares** to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan to support the government’s festive season initiative.

Minister of Transport YB Anthony Loke said: “The government remains committed to facilitating air travel for Malaysians at reasonable and affordable fares. These commitments represent a collaborative effort with industry players such as AirAsia to ensure the welfare of Malaysians. Thus, I am pleased to support AirAsia’s Fixed Fares initiative for the upcoming Hari Raya*** celebration. Moreover, the recent announcement of a maximum fare of MYR599 for one-way economy class flights to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan in the days leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri demonstrates our proactive approach to meeting the needs of travellers while promoting inclusivity and affordability. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration with all industry partners to ensure that all Malaysians can travel home safely, affordably, and conveniently during the festive season.”

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said: “Our fixed fares flights between Peninsula and East Malaysia not only make travel affordable but also signify our commitment to support the government’s festive season fare initiative. We look forward to flying thousands of our guests back to their hometowns this Hari Raya.”

*Promotional fixed fares quoted are for one-way travel, including airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

**Flights with base fares that cost less than MYR599 will be sold at the current fare. Fares are non-refundable and subject to other terms and conditions. The government’s subsidy for purchases of one-way economy class tickets of over MYR599 from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan is applicable three days before Hari Raya.

***The term Hari Raya is Malay for “big (or grand) day of rejoicing”. The date: According to the Hijrah calendar, Hari Raya Puasa falls on the first day of the 10th month (10 to 11 April). Source National Library Board, Singapore.