KOTA KINABALU, 5 March 2024: Sabah Tourism Board is actively pursuing partnerships with airlines to revitalise and expand route networks, chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit explained on the sidelines of the Route Asia Forum 2024 hosted in Langkawi last week.

The three-day event concluded on 29 February, providing STB with a valuable platform to strategise with key players in the aviation industry, including airlines, airports, tourism authorities, and other stakeholders.

Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit speaking to media at the Route Asia 2024 in Langkawi.

During the business matching sessions, STB engaged with various airlines, including Scoot, AirAsia, IndiGo, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Vietjet, Jetstar, HK Express, and Air India, to explain the incentives for airlines that commit scheduled services to Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai emphasised the board’s commitment to partnering with airlines that share its vision for growth.

Sabah Tourism Board team led by chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit having engagement with key playera in the aviation industry.

“Aligning with airlines, whether Malaysian or foreign, that cater to Sabah’s target markets is vital for tourism growth,” he stated.

Joniston further highlighted that this strategic approach expands Sabah’s tourism presence and enhances its position in key markets. STB aims to establish Sabah as a must-visit destination in Asia, leveraging the partnerships forged through this proactive approach.

Meanwhile, Julinus emphasised STB’s focus on tapping into emerging markets such as India and Central Asia. He stated collaborating with airlines that engaged in talks during Route Asia 2024 would lead to STB supporting new routes to Sabah that would effectively cater to Sabah’s diverse target markets.

“Through these partnerships, STB aims to optimise route networks and improve connectivity both to and within Sabah, ultimately enhancing the tourism experience for visitors,” he said.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board).