QF announces EVP Asia appointment

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2024: Qantas has appointed Nick McGlynn as the Australian national carrier’s new executive vice president of Asia, based in Singapore.

Nick McGlynn.

McGlynn has a decade of commercial experience living and working in Singapore and is currently Jetstar Japan’s executive chairman. In his new role, he will steer Qantas’s commercial, financial and operational performance across its Asian markets.

He brings nearly 40 years of global aviation experience and a comprehensive understanding of Qantas and the Asian aviation industry to the role. He has held several senior roles across Qantas, including Airport Manager in Singapore, General Manager in China, Airport Manager in the UK, Regional General Manager in Asia, Chief Operating Officer Freight, and Chief Customer Officer Freight.

McGlynn will start this transition to the role in the coming weeks. The announcement follows the recent appointment of John Simeone as CEO of Jetstar Asia.

Asia is an important market for Qantas, which operates more than 130 return services per week between Asia and Australia with a mix of A380, A330, 737 and 787 aircraft. Qantas also operates services between Singapore and London, and with a strong partner network, customers can connect seamlessly with Jetstar Asia across the region.

In December 2024, Qantas will add Darwin to its network from Singapore, providing customers with more choices for visiting Australia’s Northern Territory.