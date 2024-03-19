Lao Airlines ramps up domestic flights

VIENTIANE, 2O March 2024: Lao Airlines is increasing flights from the Lao capital, Vientiane, to the far north town of Luang Namtha, located 56 km south of the border with China and on the fast train line running from Kunming in China to Vientiane.

Lao Airlines is adding a second daily flight on the route effective 31 March, the airline’s Facebook post confirmed earlier this week.

Vientiane – Luang Namtha

QV601 1200 – 1300 daily

Luang Namtha – Vientiane

QV602 1340 – 1440 daily

Vientiane – Luang Namtha

QV603 1340 – 1440 daily

Luang Namtha – Vientiane

QV604 1520 – 1620 daily

Starting 1 April, Lao Airlines will schedule a daily domestic flight from Vientiane to Huaphan (Nongkhang).

Flight QV701 departs Vientiane at 0840 and arrives in Huaphan at 0940

Flight QV702 departs Huaphan at 1020 and arrives in Vientiane at 1120.

Regarding international routes to Laos, West Air, a low-cost airline subsidiary of Hainan Airlines based in Chongqing City, launched direct flights from Changsha to Vientiane last week using an Airbus A320.

First reported by AeroLaos, an aviation information channel, West Air flies from Changsa to Vientiane on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday.