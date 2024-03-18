BANGKOK, 14 March 2024: Thailand’s Songkran Festival is an extraordinary cultural occasion that every traveller should experience at least once in their life.

Marking the start of the Thai New Year, this annual event is held every April and is traditionally marked by the gentle ritual of pouring water over one’s elders as a mark of respect and purification. Over the years, however, it has evolved into a nationwide water fiesta, as revellers across the kingdom soak each other. As Songkran takes place in April – the hottest month of the year – this is also a wonderful way to cool down and mingle with friendly locals.

Thailand’s Songkran holidays have been extended this year from 12 to 16 April. Whether you’re seeking an enchanting cultural retreat or a fun-filled celebration, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, can set the stage for every escape style. Simply pick your favourite destination and take the plunge.

Feel the buzz of Songkran in Bangkok

Guests can cool off in the shimmering swimming pool at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Thailand’s dynamic capital city is an exhilarating place to immerse yourself in the fun of Songkran. Thousands of local residents and visitors come together on major thoroughfares such as Silom Road and Khao San Road (closed to traffic) and participate in three days of wet and wild street parties. For a more spiritual experience, visiting the city’s ancient temples, such as Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Pho and Wat Saket, will showcase the festival’s elegant traditions. With five hotels in Bangkok in three distinct categories, Centara provides the perfect place to stay and play. To learn more, please click here.

Visit Chiang Mai, the spiritual home of Songkran

Culture seekers can discover the spiritual traditions of Songkran in Chiang Mai, the capital of the ancient Lanna Kingdom.

The northern city of Chiang Mai is considered the spiritual home of Songkran. Famously, the festivities here can be wetter, wilder and last longer than in other parts of the kingdom. Culture seekers can wake up early and give alms to Buddhist monks as they walk through the streets at dawn. Then, as the temperatures rise, Tha Pae Gate in the old city sets the stage for the city’s most colourful celebrations, with the streets lined with food stalls and stage performances.

Ring in Thai New Year in Pattaya, Thailand’s party capital

This April, people of all ages can make a splash in Pattaya with exciting Thai New Year activities for both young and old.

Pattaya is a 24-hour party town with an endless array of bars, clubs and upbeat attractions. This makes it an exhilarating destination for fun-loving couples and friends to soak up the joy of Songkran. Head to Beach Road, which is closed to traffic and transforms into one long outdoor party zone with foam machines and an endless deluge of water from high-powered hoses. For families, Pattaya’s world-class water parks let little ones make a splash. Centara has eight properties in Pattaya, from affordable lifestyle hotels to themed water park resorts. Click here to learn more.

Family-friendly festivities in Phuket

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is a fun-filled resort where youngsters can enjoy the thrill of a water park.

For parents, Phuket is a dream destination for introducing their children to the magic of Songkran. The island’s blissful beaches come to life with vibrant parties and live music, and many resorts stage their family-friendly activities. Wat Chalong, Phuket’s most prominent Buddhist temple, is an exquisite setting to discover the festival’s spiritual aspects. A trip to the hilltop Big Buddha statue promises breathtaking views of the island and the endless Andaman Sea. Centara has seven hotels and resorts in Phuket across various categories. For more information and to book, please click here.



Late-night Songkran with the locals in Hat Yai

For an authentic southern Thai Songkran experience, Hat Yai is the place to go! This bustling city is famous for its Hat Yai Midnight Songkran celebration – a late-night parade and water-splashing event that attracts revellers from all over the country and from across the border in Malaysia. Prepare for foam parties, live entertainment and plenty of opportunities to sample the distinctive southern Thai cuisine. Enjoy the fun, but don’t expect an early night! Located in the city’s heart, Centara Hotel Hat Yai is the perfect place to stay this April. Discover more here. April is the last month before the rainy season starts in Thailand, so don’t miss the chance to experience this extraordinary New Year festival. To book your Songkran escape in Thailand with Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com



(SOURCE: Centara Hotels & Resorts)