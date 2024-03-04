Kicks and Beats rock Genting Dream

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2024: Resorts World Cruises is highlighting the world of street culture with the launch of its ‘Kicks and Beats’ thematic cruises on Genting Dream, targeting families resident in Singapore and Malaysia.

The cruise series runs from 13 March to 10 May 2024 out of its seasonal homeport in Singapore.

“Street culture is a colourful and interesting form of expression that resonates across different age groups, and we are delighted to showcase the different facets of this truly unique culture, which will be fun and interactive with invited homegrown talents from Singapore and Malaysia,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

During the ‘Kicks and Beats’ thematic cruise, vacationers can choose different cruise itineraries from Singapore, including the two-night Weekend Getaway Cruises departing every Friday.

The two-night Kuala Lumpur Cruises are available every Wednesday and every Sunday from 5 May 2024 onwards.

The three-night Kuala Lumpur-Phuket or Kuala Lumpur-Penang cruises are also available from Singapore every alternate Sunday until the end of April 2024, and starting from 5 May 2024 onwards, the three-night Phuket cruises or the Penang-Kuala Lumpur cruises will depart on Tuesdays.

Cruises from Kuala Lumpur are also available, including the three-night Phuket–Singapore cruises, the three-night Penang-Singapore cruises departing every alternate Monday, and the four-night Singapore cruises departing every Thursday until the end of April 2024.

From early May 2024 onwards, the three-night Penang-Singapore cruises and the four-night Singapore cruises will be available from Kuala Lumpur every fortnight.