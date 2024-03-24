KAL confirms Airbus order

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2024: Korean Air will sign a contract with Airbus to procure 33 A350 family aircraft, comprising 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s, valued at USD13.7 billion.

The order will supplement the airline’s long-term fleet operations as it gradually retires its older aircraft. Procuring the next-generation, eco-friendly A350 is not only aligned with the airline’s sustainability efforts but also seen as preparation for the integration of Asiana Airlines.

The A350-1000 is the largest in the A350 family and can accommodate 350 to 410 passengers in a standard three-class configuration. The aircraft uses advanced composite materials, reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 25% compared to similarly sized previous-generation aircraft models.

With the longest flight range among existing passenger aircraft, the A350-1000 can operate up to 16,000km with full payload.

The A350-900 has a range of 15,370km and typically seats 300 to 350 passengers in a three-class layout. The airline can deploy the aircraft on its long-haul routes, such as Seoul Incheon-New York, where it currently operates two daily flights.

In addition to the agreement to purchase 33 A350s, Korean Air plans to introduce 50 Airbus A321neos, 10 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Boeing 787-10s, and 30 Boeing 737-8s.