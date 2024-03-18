KAL boosts summer flights

SEOUL, 19 March 2024: Korean Air will expand international services for the summer 2024 season starting 31 March 2024. The airline will resume services to four cities in China, Europe, and Southeast Asia and increase flight frequencies on major routes.

The expansion will allow the airline’s international capacity to reach approximately 96% of pre-pandemic levels, measured by available seat kilometres (ASK).

Europe, China and Southeast Asia

On 2 April, the airline will resume three weekly flights between Seoul Incheon and Zurich to cater to the high demand for this popular summer destination.

From 23 April, Korean Air will resume three weekly flights on the Seoul Incheon-Zhangjiajie route, famed for its designation as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site and where the fictional world of Pandora in the movie “Avatar” was filmed.

On 24 April, Korean Air will resume its Seoul Incheon-Zhengzhou services, offering four weekly flights. Zhengzhou is a popular tourist destination in China, featuring Taihangshan, often called the “Grand Canyon of China.” Visitors may also hike Songshan, one of the Five Great Mountains of China, and visit Shaolin Temple, which is considered the birthplace of Kung Fu.

The airline will also resume daily flights on the Busan-Bangkok route on 25 April after nearly four years of hiatus due to the pandemic.

Flights increase on major routes

In response to growing demand, Korean Air will also increase flight frequencies on popular routes in Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America. Flights will increase on the Seoul Incheon-Budapest route from three to four weekly flights. Budapest is a popular tourist destination and a battery and automotive component company manufacturing base.

The Seoul Incheon-Bangkok route will increase from three to four daily flights, and the Seoul Incheon-Manila route will increase from two to three daily flights. Since January, the airline has also added two additional frequencies on the Seoul Incheon-Bali route to offer eleven weekly flights, offering travellers greater flexibility and choice.

In North America, Korean Air will increase services on the Seoul Incheon-Dallas route from four weekly to daily flights. As a gateway to the south-central United States, the daily flights will facilitate enhanced connectivity for passengers travelling to and from the dynamic city.