THAI boosts flights during Songkran

BANGKOK, 20 March 2024: Thai Airways International (THAI) confirms it will increase domestic flights to support travel demand during the upcoming Songkran holidays.

The airline will increase four roundtrip flights on the Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Bangkok to Phuket routes from 12 to 16 April 2024.

Bangkok – Chiang Mai roundtrips

12 and 13 April 2024

• TG8730 Bangkok – Chiang Mai

• TG8731 Chiang Mai – Bangkok

15 and 16 April 2024

• TG8732 Bangkok – Chiang Mai

• TG8733 Chiang Mai – Bangkok

This will increase flights to 39 roundtrips on the Bangkok – Chiang Mai route over the Songkran festival holiday.

Bangkok – Phuket roundtrips.

12 and 13 April 2024

• TG8787 Bangkok – Phuket

• TG8788 Phuket – Bangkok

15 and 16 April 2024

• TG8789 Bangkok – Phuket

• TG8790 Phuket – Bangkok

This will increase flights to 67 roundtrips on the Bangkok-Phuket route.

(SOURCE: THAI)