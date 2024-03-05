Jetstar to fly to Krabi and Clark

SINGAPORE, 6 March 2024: Jetstar Asia (3K) has confirmed the launch of two direct routes to Krabi, Thailand, and Clark, Philippines, with fares on sale effective Tuesday for flights due to start this June.

Commencing 7 June 2024, the Singapore-based low-cost carrier will fly six weekly services to Krabi on the Andaman Sea coast in South Thailand. The low-cost airline says it will offer over 60,000 low fares between Singapore and the popular holiday destination each year.

Flights to Clark will take off from Singapore’s Changi International Airport on 16 June 2024, initially offering four weekly services before increasing to five weekly on 18 October 2024. The airline says it will serve more than 45,000 customers on the Clark route by the end of 2024.

Krabi in Thailand is renowned for its stunning beaches and limestone cliffs, while Clark in the Philippines is a gateway to the country’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. Jetstar will deploy A320s with 180 seats to serve the two new destinations.

Jetstar Asia CEO John Simeone said the move reinforced Jetstar Asia’s commitment to expanding its Southeast Asian network and providing enhanced connectivity and a wide range of travel options for its customers.

“Our services to Clark are back by popular demand, not only for holidaymakers but those wanting to visit family and friends,” Simeone said. “Krabi is an exciting new addition for Jetstar Asia, less than two hours away; it’s the perfect holiday destination for those wanting to enjoy stunning white beaches, world-class rock-climbing experiences, marine parks, rainforests and outdoor activities.”

Flight schedule*

* Flights commence on 7 June 2024 for Krabi and 16 June 2024 for Clark, subject to government and regulatory approval.