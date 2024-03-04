Ascott: 40 years and no limits

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2024: The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), announced Tuesday the launch of ‘Ascott Unlimited’, a year-long campaign to celebrate 40 years in the hospitality business.

With about 950 properties across over 220 cities, Ascott Unlimited presents four guiding pillars — Unlimited Opportunities, Unlimited Choices, Unlimited Freedom, and Unlimited Good, to springboard to the next chapter of growth as a global hospitality company.

Ascott Unlimited was unveiled by Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, at AHICE SEA 2024.

Unveiled during the Southeast Asia debut of the Asian Hotel Industry Conference & Exhibition (AHICE) 2024 hosted in Singapore, the campaign launch signifies the start of a new era of expansion. Through an asset-light strategy, Ascott targets to achieve more than SGD500 million in fee earnings by 2028.

Ascott pioneered Asia Pacific’s first serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Over the years, it has been building its brands and making strategic acquisitions. Today, Ascott is a vertically integrated lodging operator of about 950 properties across more than 220 cities globally, represented by a portfolio of 14 distinctive brands.

In 2023, Ascott achieved a record year of fee earnings at SGD331 million and the highest number of property openings, with nearly 9,600 units turning operational.

Ascott and CLI Lodging chief executive officer Kevin Goh commented: “We have spent the last four decades building the relationship we have with our guests, owners, and partners…2024 will be our launchpad – one that will propel Ascott into an era of greater ambition, as we go unlimited. Unlimited with enhanced value for our owners, unlimited with myriad guest experiences, and unlimited with growth opportunities for our associates”.

To celebrate, guests staying at properties under 14 brands will enjoy a complimentary fourth night with a minimum of three nights booked using the promotional code “ASCOTT40” until 31 December 2024.