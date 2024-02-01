SINGAPORE, 2 February 2024: The 2024 edition of Pandaw’s Flotilla News magazine has just been released in print and digital versions.

Packed with comments, news, updates and insightful blogs from the Pandaw team and wider community, the latest edition drops into members’ email boxes and in the mail for those who still prefer the printed page.

In the 2024 edition, Pandaw founder Paul Strachan explains the latest developments at Pandaw and touches on the newest and most in-demand itinerary that explores the iconic Brahmaputra River in Northeast India.

There are also insights from the Pandaw team about ongoing work and the commitment to improving the highest service levels. Plus, there are plans for new and exciting itineraries to keep eager Pandaw Members’ desire for adventure satisfied as the 2024 sailing seasons get underway.

Read the 2024 Flotilla magazine online now or request a hard copy to be delivered to your home address. The Flotilla Magazine will also be available onboard Pandaw’s fleet of small river ships for a leisurely read on the sundeck as Pandaw gently takes its guests on an exploration of the rivers of Asia.

READ ONLINE

HARD COPY REQUEST

Complete the online form to order a hard copy of the new Flotilla News Magazine and a copy will be sent to your address.

https://www.pandaw.com/brochures?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=flotilla-news-2024

https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-river-cruise-line-2024/pandaw-cruises/