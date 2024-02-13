DUBAI, 14 February 2024: Love is all around at Emirates; customers are treated to Valentine’s Day-themed cakes and chocolates on board, a range of decadent pink desserts in Emirates lounges, romantic rosé champagne, tempting gifts on EmiratesRED and an array of mood-setting movies and music inflight.

On Valentine’s Day, Emirates customers in all classes will be treated to luscious brownies or mini red velvet cupcakes adorned with hearts in a mini gift box while red mood lighting lights up the aircraft. The A380 Onboard Lounges will be serving pink and red love cupcakes, and first-class customers will be welcomed onboard with a glass of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008, and business-class customers with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial.

Love is in the air, too, onboard Emirates ice, as customers snuggle up to feel-good movies, like the critically acclaimed romantic drama ‘Past Lives’ starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, nominated for two 2024 Academy Awards® including Best Picture. More than 90 romantic comedies and dramas are available, including new releases like ‘Craft Me a Romance’ and ‘Ageless Love’ and all-time classics ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘The Way We Were’ and ‘The Notebook’.

Seductive soundtracks are already curated onboard ice with the ‘Romantic Moments’ playlist, a handpicked selection of classic love songs featuring Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack and many more. Before a flight, passengers can even browse and pre-select their movies, TV shows or music playlists on the Emirates app, which can be synced to ice from the moment of boarding.

In the Emirates Lounges of Dubai, after delicious à la carte and buffet appetisers and main courses, First Class customers can indulge in a dessert of passionfruit pavlova with Chantilly cream and an array of red-hued mocktails and cocktails. In contrast, business class customers can spoil themselves with a lemon Valentine’s verbena cake, strawberry and yuzu Valentine’s tartlet or a fragrant hibiscus, strawberry, and almond mousse. First and business-class passengers can visit Emirates’ dedicated old-fashioned ice cream cart to enjoy homemade strawberry cheesecake ice cream, raspberry, and rose sorbet. The complimentary Costa Coffee café in the lounges will serve heart-shaped doughnuts and chocolates, while Dilmah’s Valentine’s iced tea is a special blend for the occasion.

Last-minute shoppers can gift their loved ones tailored Valentine’s Day offers, with savings on special bundle packages across categories only found in the EmiratesRED inflight magazine. In addition, customers can save with EmiratesRED when buying any two fragrances to get USD15 off on brands like Amouage, Givenchy, YSL, Creed parfums, Versace, Cartier, and Hermes. EmiratesRED pre-order service is also available on most flights, where passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight and browse a wide range of exclusive products. Customers can provide their flight details during checkout, and the cabin crew delivers the orders directly to their seat inflight for an unforgettable gifting experience. Emirates customers are invited to use the code RED10 at checkout to save an additional 10%.

Emirates Skywards members can also earn Skywards Miles this Valentine’s Day by shopping with their favourite brands across the UAE, UK, USA, Australia and India. Members will be spoilt for choice with thousands of brands on Skywards Miles Mall across various categories, including food, fashion, beauty, electronics, health, wellness, travel, leisure, entertainment and more. The loyalty programme has recently introduced a new way to spend Miles on Gift Cards. Starting at only 2,000 Miles – members can simply log into skywardsmilesmall.com with their Emirates Skywards membership details, select their preferred Gift Card value; and enjoy spending Miles with thousands of brands.

For flights and bookings, visit www.emirates.com.