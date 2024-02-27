Lijiang to host the MTF2024

BANGKOK, 28 February 2024: The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office invites travel professionals and stakeholders from the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) to meet in Lijiang, China, from 23 to 25 April for the annual Mekong Tourism Forum.

Themed “Visionary Journeys Redefining Tomorrow’s Travel,” this year’s forum will emphasise collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking strategies. The aim is to inspire delegates to explore new forms of tourism that deliver economic benefits, environmental consciousness and cultural enrichment.

Lijiang: inspirational setting for MTF 2024.

Set against the backdrop of the scenic city of Lijiang, China, the MTF2024 should welcome 200 tourism professionals and stakeholders, comprising tourism ministers, leaders, NTOs, NGOs, and private sector representatives.

MTCO executive director Suvimol Thanasarakij said the keynote speech entitled “Visionary Journeys Redefining Tomorrow’s Travel” will offer a glimpse into the future of GMS travel, spotlighting the shift towards sustainable and conscious tourism in a post-pandemic era.

A panel session on “Unleashing Potential: Enhancing International Cooperation to Propel Tourism Growth” will address strategies for strengthening cooperation. The aim is to foster a unified, prosperous, and responsible future for GMS tourism.

Delegates can also join a field study, an on-site exploration of Lijiang’s Old Town, and see an exhibition at the museum showcasing Lijiang’s cultural heritage.

MTF2024 is hosted by the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Yunnan Provincial Culture and Tourism Department, the People’s Government of Lijiang City, and the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO). It is co-organised by the Lijiang Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism and Network International Culturalink Entities.

To learn more and register for the MTF 2024 at no cost, visit the MTCO’s website at www.mekongtourism.org

Registration closes at 2359 (GMT+7) on 8 April 2024 or when all spots are filled. As space is limited, registrations will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is recommended to ensure participation.

(Source: MTCO)