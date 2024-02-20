KAL upgrades retailing capability

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2024: Accelya, a global leader in airline-centric software solutions, announced its partnership with Korean Air on Monday to upgrade the airline retailing technology.

The partnership will enable Korean Air to take control of how it sells and engages with its customers and further innovate its customer experience with the deployment of Accelya’s FLX Platform – a software as a service (SaaS) platform that supports open, flexible, and pro-airline retailing solutions for passenger and cargo systems.

Korean Air will integrate Accelya’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) and FLX-Merchandizing module, which runs on Accelya and Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies, to deliver personalisation and relevant offers to customers.

This will help Korean Air modernise and improve how it communicates and shares information with travel agents, online travel agencies, and other distribution channels.

Accelya’s NDC offering, a core enabler of airline-retail agency connectivity, links airlines with over 50,000 travel agents, including the world’s largest online travel agents (OTA’s) and travel management companies (TMC’s).

Accelya currently serves over 60 leading Asia Pacific airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Air India and Thai Airways.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world’s top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-Covid. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 111 cities in 40 countries on five continents with a fleet of 159 aircraft.