IndiGo introduces flights to Bali

SINGAPORE, 28 FEBRUARY 2024: IndiGo will start flights from its Bengaluru hub to Bali, Indonesia, on 29 March as the airline continues to expand its global routes from India.

In a press statement, the airline announced daily nonstop flights from Bengaluru to Bali to cater to a surge in Indian tourists travelling to Indonesia’s premier island destination.

Photo credit: Airbus.

IndiGo launched flights to Jakarta last year, and Bali will become its second destination in Indonesia. The island’s international airport is located in Denpasar, Bali’s capital. Bookings for the daily flights opened on 20 February.

Indigo’s head of global sales, Vinay Malhotra, commented: “We are extremely excited to announce Denpasar, the main hub of the Indonesian province of Bali, is our newest international destination. Bali has become a preferred destination for tourists. With the launch of these new flights, we aim to strengthen the ties between India and Indonesia, promote tourism, and foster potential business collaborations.”

Denpasar, the capital city of Bali, serves as the aviation gateway to Indonesia’s most famous island. Although the island’s beaches are the main attraction, Denpasar offers several sites of historical and cultural significance with a wide range of lively markets, stunning temples, and museums for visitors to explore.

(Source: IndiGo)