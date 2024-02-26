DUBAI, UAE, 27 February 2024: Emirates Group has announced a slate of senior appointments as the organisation readies itself for its next growth phase, promoting 19 executives, including eight UAE nationals and six women.

Emirates Airline and Group chairman and chief executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum: “Keeping pace with Dubai’s vision, the Emirates Group has also set clear and ambitious plans for its fleet, network, and business growth for the next 15 years. To execute these plans effectively, the group is strengthening its executive bench and internal organisational alignment and enhancements. I am pleased to announce these senior appointments, all of whom are long-serving leaders within the organisation who continue to contribute to the growth and success of Emirates and dnata.”

For flight information and bookings, visit www.emirates.com

(Source: Emirates)