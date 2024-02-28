Dao by Dorsett appoints GM

SINGAPORE, 29 February 2024: Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore welcomes Ken Yong as its new general manager as the hotel looks forward to elevating the guest experience.

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, located at OUE Downtown in Singapore’s business district, is known for its innovative apart-hotel model, providing contemporary and flexible living spaces that cater to the needs of both short and extended stays.

Socially and locally driven, its ‘aparthotel’ model lets guests enjoy their own custom living space in 268 fully serviced apartments alongside multiple touchpoints to interact with the local environment.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Dao by Dorsett family as General Manager and to lead this vibrant aparthotel concept in the heart of Singapore. Dao by Dorsett has a unique identity in the hospitality landscape, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success as a model for the future,” said Yong.

Yong served as the pre-opening general manager at The Pines Melaka, and then before joining Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, he served as the general manager for Dorsett Singapore.