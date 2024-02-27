SINGAPORE, 28 February 2024: Pandaw, Asia’s specialist riverboat cruise operator, announced on Tuesday the launch of The Pandaw Spa, a luxurious upgrade to its existing spa services on the lower Mekong River.

In line with Pandaw’s branding and ship design, The Pandaw Spa will present an understated elegance and indulgent relaxation using locally sourced materials and products.

Trained local therapists will offer a wide range of Asian and international treatments, including massages and facials, allowing you to unwind after the day’s excursions as your riverboat sails the Mekong.

The new look Pandaw Spa will launch in September 2024 aboard all lower Mekong ships, with pre-booking and payment also available for spa services via pandaw.com.

Bookings are open for lower Mekong cruises and a memorable and rejuvenating experience at the Pandaw Spa.

To book, visit pandaw.com, or contact us at [email protected]

Download the latest Pandaw brochure.https://www.pandaw.com/brochures?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pandaw-spa-feb-2024