Cruises set to sail from Jakarta

HONG KONG, 21 February 2024: Resorts World Cruises deploys the Resorts World One cruise ship to seasonal home port in Jakarta, Indonesia from 16 June to 1 July 2024.

Targeting the local June to July school holidays, the cruise line offers four round-trip, six-day/five-night cruises from Jakarta to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang).

Fares start from IDR10 million per guest based on twin-sharing and, subject to availability, are free for the third and fourth passengers in the same cabin.

Vacationers can embark on Resorts World One cruise ship from the port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta, with the maiden voyage on 16 June 2024 (Sunday) followed by departures on 21 June (Friday), 26 June (Wednesday) and 1 July (Monday).

The six-day/five-night itineraries departing Jakarta, Indonesia, visit Singapore and Malaysia.