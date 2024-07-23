SINGAPORE, 24 July 2024: Pandaw has been pioneering river expeditions in Asia for nearly 30 years. However, it constantly reviews and improves the cruise experience for intrepid travellers to present genuinely authentic experiences that are inaccessible other than by river.

As demand for travel in Asia grows, particularly on the Mekong, the Pandaw team continues to look for new locations to moor its small expedition ships. This enriches the exploration of Southeast Asia’s mighty Mekong River, which stretches 4,909 km from the Lasagongma Spring on the Tibetan plateau to its delta in the South China Sea.

With this in mind, Pandaw has once again collaborated with local teams and communities to refresh its excursions in Cambodia with improved tour content and destinations. The changes piloted in Cambodia will become effective for all Mekong expeditions from September, not only promising unique and authentic experiences for guests but also underlining Pandaw’s commitment to sustainable tourism, ensuring benefits are passed to the communities visited in a responsible manner

Pak Russei, Cambodia

Located close to Phnom Penh, Pak Russei is a quaint village hosting local artisans that produce silks and foodstuffs such as noodles sold in the markets of Phnom Penh. This excursion replaces Silk Island or Koh Oknha Tei where most tourist vessels stop to visit the silk production demonstrations set up to cater to foreign guests.

“We maintain the silk-making explanations and opportunity to buy authentic locally made silk products in this new village and our private demonstration of the Khmer martial art of Bokator, now performed in the village pagoda,” says Pandaw’s management in its latest product update.

Peam Chi Korng, Cambodia

“A small village known for its pottery industry, Peam Chi Korng is an untouched gem and a new addition along the Mekong north of Phnom Penh. This will replace Pandaw’s excursion in Angkor Ban, which was once a small and rural village where the Pandaw library was built to support the Angkor Ban secondary school. However, this has become a frequent stop for many larger tourist vessels.”

Rivers: Mekong River, Tonle River

Ships: RV Bassac Pandaw, RV Indochina Pandaw, RV Mekong Pandaw

Prices: from USD2,559 per person

Save:10%, No Single Supplement & Kids go free on selected dates

