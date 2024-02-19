AirAsia launches FREE Seats campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 February 2024: AirAsia launched its FREE* Seats Campaign on Monday, with millions of seats up for grabs on flights to more than 130 destinations worldwide.

Bookings are open through 24 February. When fees and extras are charged, the fares for flights in Malaysia start at MYR28* one-way to Langkawi, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Penang. To destinations in Southeast Asia, the fares start at MYR83* one-way.

In addition, AirAsia’s Big Sale pegs its special fare at MYR299** all-in one-way for trips to destinations across Asia, including Taipei, Seoul, New Delhi and Almaty. Seats booked through 25 February can be used for travel between 1 September 2024 and 18 June 2025.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “We’ve flown millions of guests to various destinations worldwide on these FREE* seats, and look forward to continuing the tradition by connecting more people to amazing places affordably.”

*Domestic: all-in one-way fare from MYR28, International: all-in one-way fare from MYR83. Other T&Cs apply.

**Fare includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other T&Cs apply.