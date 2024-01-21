Turkish flies to Melbourne

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2024: Turkish Airlines will add three weekly flights to Melbourne, Australia, to its flight network starting 15 March 2024, with the flights “relayed* via Singapore.”

According to its press statement, Turkish Airlines “will also have the distinction of being the only European airline to operate flights to Melbourne Airport.”

No direct flights operate from Istanbul to Melbourne, and the airline’s use of the word “relayed” could more accurately describe a technical stop or transit in Singapore refuel with no local sales on roundtrip Singapore-Melbourne sectors.

The special launch price for Turkish Airlines’ Melbourne to Istanbul flights has been pegged at AUD1499 and USD1199 USD on the Istanbul to Melbourne flights.

Bookings opened for the special fares on 19 January and will close on 15 April for the travel period from 15 March to 15 May 2024.

Turkish Airlines already flies double daily on the Istanbul-Singapore — TK209 using a Boeing 787-9 with 297 seats and TK55 using a Boeing 777-300 with 261 seats. Both flights turn around in Singapore and depart for Istanbul (TK209 at 1020, arriving in IST at 1705, and TK55 at 2335, arriving in IST at 0610).

Commenting on the new service, Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and the executive committee, Ahmet Bolat said: “Today is an important day for us. We have realised our goal of reaching Australia. Melbourne is our 346th destination in our flight network. With its natural beauty and hospitable people, Australia becomes the 130th country and 6th continent under our wings.”

Supported by the Victorian Government and Melbourne Airport, the new route will connect Türkiye with Australia’s largest Turkish community and one of Victoria’s largest trading centres, the country’s fastest-growing state.

Turkish Airlines’ new flights will also increase Melbourne’s access to the European, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and African markets via İstanbul.

The airline statement concluded: “In the next few years, Turkish Airlines aims to organise direct flights to Melbourne and other cities by acquiring new aircraft capable of operating nonstop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne.

*Technical stop?