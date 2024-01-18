Refreshed Mandarin Oriental appoints GM

SINGAPORE, 19 January 2024: Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, announced the appointment of Jill Goh as the first female general manager following the property’s extensive makeover.

A veteran hotelier with over three decades of experience in the global luxury hospitality industry, she brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge in hotel operations and management to her new role as she takes the reins at the newly transformed Mandarin Oriental property in the Marina Bay precinct in Singapore.

Goh, a Malaysian national, is no stranger to the 510-room Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, having served as resident manager before moving to Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

After a short corporate stint as corporate operations manager for the Asia region, she transferred to Mandarin Oriental, Macau, as the property’s General Manager before her most recent appointment as general manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. During

Goh is thrilled to return to where she first started her career with the hotel group in 1993.

“It is amazing to be back here in Singapore, where I have forged many fond memories, where I first embarked on my career with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group,” she explained. “I look forward to continuing the chapter for Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, working alongside my team as we surpass our boundaries and redefine luxury in Singapore and beyond.”