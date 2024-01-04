SINGAPORE, 5 January 2024: River cruise specialist Pandaw is releasing some additional staterooms for a unique combo exploration across India during April 2024.

Sailing far beyond any passenger craft up the Brahmaputra River to Dibrugarh, the first leg of this special combo will be an in-depth discovery adventure of the Brahmaputra. After flying to Kolkata, our journey will continue down into the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, before sailing through West Bengal along the Hooghly River, ending in Kolkata.

This one-time combo expedition departing this April has limited availability and will not be repeated. The cruise takes guests further up the mighty Brahmaputra than previously offered before embarking on a 10-night Sundarbans and Hooghly expedition highlighting the vast mangrove forest.

The Full Brahmaputra & Sundarbans and Lower Ganges

GUWAHATI – KOLKATA

21 nights

FROM US$ 15,180 PP

BACKGROUNDER

The Brahmaputra River is a majestic waterway coursing through India and Bangladesh, offering a wealth of attractions for diverse interests. According to the latest findings, the Brahmaputra River’s total and official length is 3,969 km (2,466 mi) from its source in Tibet, China, to its confluence with the Meghna River in Bangladesh.

Exploring nature

Kaziranga National Park: Embark on a jeep safari or elephant ride through this famed wildlife sanctuary, spotting one-horned rhinos, Asian elephants, tigers, and diverse birdlife.

Majuli Island: Explore the world’s largest river island, home to indigenous Mishing communities, vibrant festivals, and serene landscapes.

Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre: The centre presents the rich history and cultural significance of the river through exhibits, artefacts, and interactive displays.

Cultural attractions

Kamakhya Temple: Visit this ancient Hindu temple perched atop Nilachal Hill, dedicated to the powerful Goddess Kamakhya. Be prepared for vibrant rituals and a bustling atmosphere.

Assam Silk Weaving: witness the delicate art of silk weaving in villages along the riverbank and marvel at the exquisite silk garments and handicrafts.

Monasteries and Temples: Explore diverse religious sites like Ahom-era Sivadol (temple), and Tai Phake villages with their distinctive bamboo houses and unique Buddhist traditions.

Festivals: Participate in vibrant festivals like Bihu (Assamese harvest festival) and Durga Puja, experiencing traditional music, dance, and delectable local cuisine.

