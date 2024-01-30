More Asia-bound flights from Munich

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2024: Traffic from Munich Airport to Asia surpasses pre-pandemic level with high passenger traffic on 107 weekly connections from the southern German hub to cities across Asia.

The high demand for air travel is reflected in the increased aircraft movements at Munich Airport. For example, the airport will see record flights to Asia in the 2024 summer schedule from 31 March to 31 October.

Munich Airports reports nine airlines are planning 107 weekly flights to 14 destinations in 10 Asian countries. Before the pandemic, in the 2019 summer schedule, there were 101 flights to 10 destinations in seven countries operated by five airlines.

Destinations covered by flights from Munich to Asia are Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Seoul, Tashkent, Dushanbe, Male, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore.

Today, the destinations are served by Lufthansa, Air China, All Nippon Airways, BeOnd, EVA Airways, Singapore Airlines, Somon Air, Thai Airways and Uzbekistan Airways.

Lufthansa will periodically deploy the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380, on the route to Delhi starting 1 April to meet the growing demand for air travel. The service to Beijing will be increased from three weekly flights to a daily flight beginning in April, while Osaka in Japan will be served five times a week beginning in April and then daily starting in May. Japan’s All Nippon Airways will increase flights to Munich from four to seven weekly, effective 2 July.

