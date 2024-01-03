SANYA, China, 4 January 2024: The 5th Hainan International Film Festival hosted in Sanya in Hainan, China, last December attracted a record turnout of domestic and international tourists.

“Our hotel room occupancy reached 90% in November, and in December, as several large-scale events such as the Hainan International Film Festival opened, the room occupancy averaged 96.8% during December, and weekends were full,” said InterContinental Sanya Haitang Bay Resort marketing and sales director Cai Liwei.

In recent years, Sanya has organised various cultural and tourism competition events and activities, effectively activating the vitality of the cultural tourism consumer market. In 2023, Sanya’s tourism and accommodation facilities received more than 25 million overnight tourists, with overnight tourism revenue of 89.34 billion yuan, an increase of 7.48% and 47.83%, respectively, compared with 2019.

Damao Yuanyang Eco Village is a must-visit destination that offers a wide range of activities such as jungle adventure, RV camping, greenway cycling, and orchard picking. As the village creates its rural tourism brand and innovates on “agriculture+” tourism, education, sports, and multi-industry integration, it has boosted the income of local farmers.

According to the Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee, for the next step, Sanya City will continue to focus on fashion consumption, cruises and yachts, cultural relics and arts.

(Your Stories: Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party)